Reviewing Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) & Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Evolus alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evolus and Wellness Center USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 1 2 5 0 2.50 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolus presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 138.46%. Given Evolus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evolus is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Profitability

This table compares Evolus and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -162.78% -145.33% -27.23% Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -538.98%

Risk and Volatility

Evolus has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolus and Wellness Center USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $56.54 million 6.39 -$163.01 million ($3.78) -1.72 Wellness Center USA N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolus beats Wellness Center USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc. is a hybrid healthcare company that combines technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It operates through following segments: Medical Devices; and Authentication & Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of targeted Ultra Violet phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases and for sanitation purposes. The Authentication & Encryption Products and Services segment engages in the business of selling, licensing or otherwise providing certain authentication and encryption products and services. The company was founded by Andrew J. Kandalepas on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.