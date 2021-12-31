Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 107,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

