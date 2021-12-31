Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.50. Revlon shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 2,680 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.