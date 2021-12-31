RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $194.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.16 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

