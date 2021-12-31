Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($67.21) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.25) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($65.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.38) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,967.69 ($66.78).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,900.50 ($65.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £79.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,662.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,235.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.44).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.78), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,298.05). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 in the last ninety days.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

