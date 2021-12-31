Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $69,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.