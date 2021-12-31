Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,876.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $22,876.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00121783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

