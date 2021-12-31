River & Mercantile LLC Sells 45,376 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

River & Mercantile LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $69.70 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38.

