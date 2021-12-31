Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.58

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.58 and traded as low as C$59.81. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.09, with a volume of 1,807,211 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.57.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

