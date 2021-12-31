Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $489.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.90 and a 200-day moving average of $476.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

