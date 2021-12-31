Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 490 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 243,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,586,703. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

