Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 530 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

