Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,435 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

