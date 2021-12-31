Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

