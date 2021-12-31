Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $182.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

