Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.