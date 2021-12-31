Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of AJG opened at $168.76 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

