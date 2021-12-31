Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

