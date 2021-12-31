Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $231.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.