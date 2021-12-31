Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

