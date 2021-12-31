Roth Capital Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $1,650.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,643.96.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,398.24 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,484.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

