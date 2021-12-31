Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $166.65 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Rune has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $5,938.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $166.65 or 0.00363280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.20 or 0.07900389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,090.08 or 1.00471718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,494 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.