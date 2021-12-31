Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.22. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,311 in the last three months.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWAY. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

