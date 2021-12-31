Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.