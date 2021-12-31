SafeCoin Trading Down 12.6% This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $6,455.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,136.62 or 1.00343270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00067047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00288153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00424704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00149466 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

