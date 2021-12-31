Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Safestore stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Safestore has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

