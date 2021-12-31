Sakura Bloom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $144,703.04 and $23.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 79.6% lower against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

