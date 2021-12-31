Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

SASR stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

