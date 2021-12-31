Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

SPNS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $34.58. 85,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,688. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.42.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

