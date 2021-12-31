Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 153 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,924.51. 3,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,921.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,796.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

