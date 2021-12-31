Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $11.96 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,888,000 after acquiring an additional 468,569 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

