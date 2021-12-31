Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $116.35. 11,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.