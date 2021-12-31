Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 64,949 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 430,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 9,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

