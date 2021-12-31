Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

