Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $643.02. 3,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.