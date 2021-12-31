Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 118,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,049,000 after buying an additional 471,342 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$84.77 during trading hours on Friday. 23,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,567. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

