Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Buys 15,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.30 on Friday. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Savara by 19.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Savara by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Savara by 291.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

