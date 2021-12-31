Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Buys 15,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.30 on Friday. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
