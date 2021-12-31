Savix (SVX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,607.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Savix has a market cap of $192,697.79 and approximately $6,607.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00006984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

