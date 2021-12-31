Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Schrödinger by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schrödinger by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

