Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.82% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $78,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,377. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

