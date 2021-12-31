Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140,195 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International accounts for about 1.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.