Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.