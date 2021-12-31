Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $640.69. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,365. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $640.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.26. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.