Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.08. 19,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,326. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

