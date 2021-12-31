Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 161,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $5,810,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,735. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.58. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

