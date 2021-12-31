Seascape Capital Management Acquires 170 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.63. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

