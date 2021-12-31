Seascape Capital Management Acquires 7,846 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,530,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,942,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,559. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

