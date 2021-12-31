Seascape Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

