Seascape Capital Management Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $156.02 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

