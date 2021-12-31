SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.